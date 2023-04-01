Józwiak helps Charlotte rally for 2-2 draw with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Kamil Józwiak had a goal and an assist in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally…

TORONTO (AP) — Kamil Józwiak had a goal and an assist in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Federico Bernardeschi staked Toronto (1-1-4) to an early lead with an unassisted goal in the 6th minute. Toronto grabbed a 2-0 lead at halftime when Michael Bradley took a pass from Brandon Servania and scored in the 44th minute.

Charlotte (1-3-2) cut its deficit in half when Benjamin Bender found the net — with an assist from Józwiak — in the 51st minute. Józwiak knotted the score at 2 with a goal in the 70th minute. Kerwin Vargas and Harrison Afful picked up assists on the equalizer.

Charlotte had a 13-10 advantage in shots, but Toronto had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Sean Johnson finished with two saves for Toronto. George Marks stopped three shots for Charlotte.

Charlotte travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Toronto travels to play Nashville on Saturday.

