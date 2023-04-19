Joey Gallo activated by Twins, hit 3-run homer vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins before Wednesday night’s game…

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins before Wednesday night’s game against Boston and hit a three-run homer in the third inning.

Gallo missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain after getting hurt April 7 while playing Houston. He started at first base and hit seventh in the order.

Signed to an $11 million, one-year contract, Gallo hit .278 with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games for the Twins before the injury. He was 2 for 12 (.167) with a double and seven strikeouts during three games of an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St Paul. “He’ll be at first base a lot for us going forward,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He feels good, significantly better than when he left us. It’s good to have his type of at-bats back in there, someone that can do some damage and someone that can have a good, deep at-bat, long at-bat.”

Outfielder Kyle Garlick was optioned to St. Paul after going 1 for 7 with the Twins, a home run off New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes.

