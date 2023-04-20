Joe, Suwinski hit back-to-back HRs in Pirates’ win over Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Thursday night.

Joe hit a three-run blast to center off Luke Weaver (0-1) to open the scoring. Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands to put the Pirates ahead 4-0.

That was all the offense the Pirates — who didn’t get a hit after the second inning — needed as they won for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three to the Reds in Cincinnati to open the season.

Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. It was the 10th straight game in which the Pirates’ starter pitched at least six innings. It is Pittsburgh’s longest streak since 2015.

The Reds broke their streak of 24 consecutive scoreless innings when Jake Vosler singled in the Reds’ first run in the seventh off Contreras.

Cincinnati got within a run with a two-run eighth during which Jonathan India hit an RBI single and scored on Spencer Steer’s sacrifice fly. India finished with three hits.

The two runs were the first allowed by Colin Holderman this season in nine innings over nine appearances. David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Weaver worked six innings in his first start after beginning the season on the injured list. He gave up four runs and four hits in six innings, walked eight and struck out two.

UP NEXT

Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42) starts for the Reds on Friday night against Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80) in the second game of the four-game series.

