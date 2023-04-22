Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

Saturday At Las Colinas Country Club Irving, Texas Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71 Second Round Alex Cejka 66-64—130…

Saturday

At Las Colinas Country Club

Irving, Texas

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71

Second Round

Alex Cejka 66-64—130 Mark Hensby 66-65—131 Charlie Wi 69-64—133 David Branshaw 68-67—135 Dicky Pride 68-67—135 Stuart Appleby 68-68—136 Cameron Beckman 72-64—136 Chris DiMarco 70-66—136 Jerry Kelly 69-67—136 Scott McCarron 71-65—136 Wes Short 68-68—136 Ken Duke 68-69—137 Retief Goosen 67-70—137 Rob Labritz 66-71—137 Rocco Mediate 70-67—137 Tom Pernice 68-69—137 Kirk Triplett 67-70—137 Steven Alker 69-69—138 Arjun Atwal 70-68—138 Darren Clarke 70-68—138 Bob Estes 68-70—138 Matt Gogel 75-63—138 Richard Green 70-68—138 Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 Y.E. Yang 68-70—138 Harrison Frazar 68-71—139 Kent Jones 72-67—139 Billy Mayfair 68-71—139 Scott Parel 68-71—139 David Toms 67-72—139 Billy Andrade 71-69—140 David Frost 67-73—140 Justin Leonard 70-70—140 Timothy O’Neal 74-66—140 Rod Pampling 68-72—140 Kenny Perry 73-67—140 Paul Stankowski 74-66—140 Mario Tiziani 71-69—140 Scott Verplank 72-68—140 Shane Bertsch 73-68—141 K.J. Choi 69-72—141 Brian Cooper 71-70—141 Scott Dunlap 69-72—141 Steve Flesch 71-70—141 Brian Gay 71-70—141 David McKenzie 68-73—141 Harry Rudolph 72-69—141 Paul Broadhurst 74-68—142 Fred Funk 70-72—142 Lee Janzen 73-69—142 Steve Pate 71-71—142 Corey Pavin 71-71—142 Jeff Sluman 74-68—142 Marco Dawson 72-71—143 Joel Edwards 72-71—143 John Huston 74-69—143 Steve Jones 71-72—143 Vijay Singh 73-70—143 Duffy Waldorf 71-72—143 Notah Begay 74-70—144 Olin Browne 72-72—144 Glen Day 72-72—144 Jeff Maggert 71-73—144 Jason Schultz 73-71—144 Woody Austin 75-70—145 Joe Durant 73-72—145 Tom Gillis 75-70—145 Tim Herron 71-74—145 Colin Montgomerie 73-72—145 Tim Petrovic 78-67—145 Brett Quigley 77-68—145 John Senden 72-73—145 Rich Beem 74-72—146 Gene Sauers 74-73—147 Russ Cochran 73-76—149 Dean Wilson 73-76—149 Carlos Franco 75-75—150 Esteban Toledo 79-71—150

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.