Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

April 22, 2023, 7:30 PM

Saturday

At Las Colinas Country Club

Irving, Texas

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71

Second Round

Alex Cejka 66-64—130
Mark Hensby 66-65—131
Charlie Wi 69-64—133
David Branshaw 68-67—135
Dicky Pride 68-67—135
Stuart Appleby 68-68—136
Cameron Beckman 72-64—136
Chris DiMarco 70-66—136
Jerry Kelly 69-67—136
Scott McCarron 71-65—136
Wes Short 68-68—136
Ken Duke 68-69—137
Retief Goosen 67-70—137
Rob Labritz 66-71—137
Rocco Mediate 70-67—137
Tom Pernice 68-69—137
Kirk Triplett 67-70—137
Steven Alker 69-69—138
Arjun Atwal 70-68—138
Darren Clarke 70-68—138
Bob Estes 68-70—138
Matt Gogel 75-63—138
Richard Green 70-68—138
Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138
Y.E. Yang 68-70—138
Harrison Frazar 68-71—139
Kent Jones 72-67—139
Billy Mayfair 68-71—139
Scott Parel 68-71—139
David Toms 67-72—139
Billy Andrade 71-69—140
David Frost 67-73—140
Justin Leonard 70-70—140
Timothy O’Neal 74-66—140
Rod Pampling 68-72—140
Kenny Perry 73-67—140
Paul Stankowski 74-66—140
Mario Tiziani 71-69—140
Scott Verplank 72-68—140
Shane Bertsch 73-68—141
K.J. Choi 69-72—141
Brian Cooper 71-70—141
Scott Dunlap 69-72—141
Steve Flesch 71-70—141
Brian Gay 71-70—141
David McKenzie 68-73—141
Harry Rudolph 72-69—141
Paul Broadhurst 74-68—142
Fred Funk 70-72—142
Lee Janzen 73-69—142
Steve Pate 71-71—142
Corey Pavin 71-71—142
Jeff Sluman 74-68—142
Marco Dawson 72-71—143
Joel Edwards 72-71—143
John Huston 74-69—143
Steve Jones 71-72—143
Vijay Singh 73-70—143
Duffy Waldorf 71-72—143
Notah Begay 74-70—144
Olin Browne 72-72—144
Glen Day 72-72—144
Jeff Maggert 71-73—144
Jason Schultz 73-71—144
Woody Austin 75-70—145
Joe Durant 73-72—145
Tom Gillis 75-70—145
Tim Herron 71-74—145
Colin Montgomerie 73-72—145
Tim Petrovic 78-67—145
Brett Quigley 77-68—145
John Senden 72-73—145
Rich Beem 74-72—146
Gene Sauers 74-73—147
Russ Cochran 73-76—149
Dean Wilson 73-76—149
Carlos Franco 75-75—150
Esteban Toledo 79-71—150

