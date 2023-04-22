Invited Celebrity Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At Las Colinas Country Club
Irving, Texas
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,703; Par: 71
Second Round
|Alex Cejka
|66-64—130
|Mark Hensby
|66-65—131
|Charlie Wi
|69-64—133
|David Branshaw
|68-67—135
|Dicky Pride
|68-67—135
|Stuart Appleby
|68-68—136
|Cameron Beckman
|72-64—136
|Chris DiMarco
|70-66—136
|Jerry Kelly
|69-67—136
|Scott McCarron
|71-65—136
|Wes Short
|68-68—136
|Ken Duke
|68-69—137
|Retief Goosen
|67-70—137
|Rob Labritz
|66-71—137
|Rocco Mediate
|70-67—137
|Tom Pernice
|68-69—137
|Kirk Triplett
|67-70—137
|Steven Alker
|69-69—138
|Arjun Atwal
|70-68—138
|Darren Clarke
|70-68—138
|Bob Estes
|68-70—138
|Matt Gogel
|75-63—138
|Richard Green
|70-68—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70—138
|Y.E. Yang
|68-70—138
|Harrison Frazar
|68-71—139
|Kent Jones
|72-67—139
|Billy Mayfair
|68-71—139
|Scott Parel
|68-71—139
|David Toms
|67-72—139
|Billy Andrade
|71-69—140
|David Frost
|67-73—140
|Justin Leonard
|70-70—140
|Timothy O’Neal
|74-66—140
|Rod Pampling
|68-72—140
|Kenny Perry
|73-67—140
|Paul Stankowski
|74-66—140
|Mario Tiziani
|71-69—140
|Scott Verplank
|72-68—140
|Shane Bertsch
|73-68—141
|K.J. Choi
|69-72—141
|Brian Cooper
|71-70—141
|Scott Dunlap
|69-72—141
|Steve Flesch
|71-70—141
|Brian Gay
|71-70—141
|David McKenzie
|68-73—141
|Harry Rudolph
|72-69—141
|Paul Broadhurst
|74-68—142
|Fred Funk
|70-72—142
|Lee Janzen
|73-69—142
|Steve Pate
|71-71—142
|Corey Pavin
|71-71—142
|Jeff Sluman
|74-68—142
|Marco Dawson
|72-71—143
|Joel Edwards
|72-71—143
|John Huston
|74-69—143
|Steve Jones
|71-72—143
|Vijay Singh
|73-70—143
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-72—143
|Notah Begay
|74-70—144
|Olin Browne
|72-72—144
|Glen Day
|72-72—144
|Jeff Maggert
|71-73—144
|Jason Schultz
|73-71—144
|Woody Austin
|75-70—145
|Joe Durant
|73-72—145
|Tom Gillis
|75-70—145
|Tim Herron
|71-74—145
|Colin Montgomerie
|73-72—145
|Tim Petrovic
|78-67—145
|Brett Quigley
|77-68—145
|John Senden
|72-73—145
|Rich Beem
|74-72—146
|Gene Sauers
|74-73—147
|Russ Cochran
|73-76—149
|Dean Wilson
|73-76—149
|Carlos Franco
|75-75—150
|Esteban Toledo
|79-71—150
