Hayne found guilty after 3rd trial over sexual assault

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australian National Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty after a third trial of sexually assaulting a woman in her home north of Sydney in 2018.

Hayne, 35, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and faced a two-week trial over the allegations in the New South Wales District Court.

A jury of six men and six women returned a guilty verdict on both counts on Tuesday. He is awaiting sentence.

Hayne’s first trial ended with a hung jury in December 2020. In a retrial in 2021, Hayne was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of two charges. A three-judge panel in the New South Wales state Court of Criminal Appeal last year upheld some grounds of Hayne’s appeal, and he was granted bail and ordered to stand trial a third time.

Hayne played more than 200 games mostly for the Parramatta Eels in Australia’s top-flight NRL. He also played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and had a brief stint with Fiji’s rugby sevens team in an unsuccessful push for Olympic selection in 2016.

He has not played in the NRL since his contract expired in 2018.

