Happ leads Cubs against the Dodgers after 4-hit performance

Chicago Cubs (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7, second in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Cubs (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -163, Cubs +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Ian Happ had four hits against the Dodgers on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 4-3 in home games and 7-7 overall. The Dodgers have gone 5-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 2-1 record in road games and a 7-5 record overall. The Cubs rank eighth in the NL with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (illness), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.