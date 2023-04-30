Haaland scores 50th goal of season, Man City goes top of EPL

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of…

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The prolific striker fired the defending champions ahead from the penalty spot after only three minutes at Fulham. City went on to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage and moved one point ahead of long-time league leader Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Haaland’s goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

Both of those players reached their totals in 42-game seasons, while Haaland’s haul has come in a still unfinished 38-game campaign.

Haaland had already overtaken Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game season with his strike in the 4-1 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

With City still having six more games to play in the league this season, the Norway international looks likely to set a new outright record.

Haaland fired past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from the spot after Julian Alvarez had been brought down by Tim Ream, who later injured his arm and was replaced by Issa Diop.

Fulham evened the score after 15 minutes through Carlos Vinicius, but City was back in front in the 36th from Alvarez’s strike.

