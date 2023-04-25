Gladbach leading scorer Marcus Thuram out with groin injury

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — France forward Marcus Thuram may have played his last game for Borussia Moenchengladbach. The Bundesliga club…

The Bundesliga club said Tuesday that Thuram tore a muscle fiber in his groin during the team’s 1-0 loss at home to Union Berlin on Sunday and that he is “ out for the foreseeable future.”

The club does not say how long Thuram will miss, but an injury of this sort usually means a forced six- to eight-week break. Only five matches are left in the Bundesliga and Thuram is set to leave Gladbach at the end of the season after they failed to reach agreement on a contract extension.

Thuram was Gladbach’s leading scorer in the league this season with 13 goals in 28 appearances.

The 25-year-old Thuram — the son of former France defender Lilian Thuram — has 34 Bundesliga goals altogether in 109 games for Gladbach, which he joined in 2019 from French club Guingamp after a previous spell at Sochaux.

Thuram has played 10 times for France.

