Giants’ Yastrzemski likely headed to IL with hurt hamstring

MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Francisco Giants centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski is likely headed to the injured list after hurting his left hamstring in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

The 32-year-old sprinted and dived for Matt Carpenter’s eighth-inning bloop. The ball popped out of Yastrzemski’s glove for a tiebreaking, two-run double.

“The second step, I felt a pop in my left hammy. I just kind of felt like I was at the point where it already happened, so I might as well try and catch the ball still,” Yastrzemski said. “I wish things would have gone differently.”

Yastrzemski limped off the field, accompanied by manager Gabe Kapler and athletic trainer Dave Groeschner.

“He felt it pull on him and I think that´s ultimately the reason he wasn’t able to get to that baseball,” Kapler said.

A grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Mike is batting .292 average with five homers and 14 RBIs.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford didn’t play after leaving Saturday’s game in the fourth inning because of an injured right calf.

