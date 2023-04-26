Giants host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (9-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13, fourth in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (9-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-3, 6.55 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 2.63 ERA, .88 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -113, Cardinals -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a four-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco has a 6-6 record at home and a 10-13 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.45 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 9-15 record overall and a 4-7 record on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has four home runs, five walks and seven RBI while hitting .310 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 14-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 9-for-30 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.