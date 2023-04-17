Giants enter matchup with the Marlins on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8, third in the NL East) Miami; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -132, Giants +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a win against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has an 8-8 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Marlins have gone 2-7 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 5-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Giants have a 3-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (wrist), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (calf), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

