Giannis’ possible return improves Bucks’ odds to beat Heat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The back injury to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat affected the betting markets, but not significantly.

Antetokounmpo’s expected return for Game 2 on Wednesday night limited the impact on the game and series odds. He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day.

The Bucks lost Sunday’s best-of-seven series opener 130-117.

At Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, the Bucks went from a favorite in the minus-450 to minus-500 range to minus-300, according to sportsbook director Chuck Esposito. At minus-300, a bettor would need to wager $300 to win $100.

Westgate had made the Bucks a 6-point favorite when Antetokounmpo looked as if he would miss the game, but sportsbook director Jay Kornegay said news that Giannis could play caused bettors to push the line to 8. Kornegay said he could see the Bucks becoming a 9-point favorite by tipoff.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Milwaukee as an 8 1/2-point favorite 2 1/2 hours before game time, with the Bucks a minus-300 favorite to win the series.

