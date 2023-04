Freiburg beats Bremen 2-1 to boost Champions League hopes

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg came from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, boosting its chances…

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg came from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, boosting its chances of Champions League qualification.

Quick-fire goals from Roland Sallai and Lucas Höler canceled Maximilian Philipp’s opener for Bremen and lifted Freiburg one point behind fourth-place Union Berlin, which was playing Bochum at home later.

Höler headed the ball on for Sallai to score Freiburg’s 1,000th Bundesliga goal in the 67th minute, four minutes before Sallai returned the favor for Höler to head the 1,001st.

The Bundesliga’s top four teams qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Six rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

Sixth-place Bayer Leverkusen was playing at Wolfsburg in the late game.

Earlier Sunday, last-place Hertha Berlin fired Sandro Schwarz as coach and re-appointed Pál Dárdai for his third stint in charge in a bid to escape relegation.

