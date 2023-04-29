2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Forest collapses at Brentford to hurt EPL survival hopes

The Associated Press

April 29, 2023, 12:46 PM

LONDON (AP) — Late goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva saw Brentford come from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 and condemn the relegation-threatened visitors to another English Premier League defeat on the road on Saturday.

Forest led through birthday boy Danilo, who celebrated turning 22 with a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Toney equalized with a free kick in the 82nd, taking his league tally to 20.

And, with Forest down to 10 men after Danilo went off injured, substitute Dasilva curled a shot inside the near post in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Forest spinning to a seventh straight away defeat.

Forest stayed a point and a place above the bottom three, while ninth-placed Brentford kept alive its slim hopes of qualification for a European competition.

