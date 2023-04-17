COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14 after draw with Atalanta

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 5:07 PM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Arthur Cabral equalized for Fiorentina from a penalty kick near the hour mark after Joakim Maehle put Atalanta ahead before the break.

Cristiano Biraghi nearly won it for Fiorentina with a free kick off the post. In all, Fiorentina produced seven shots on goal to Atalanta’s one.

Atalanta remained sixth, four points below the Champions League spots, and Fiorentina remained ninth.

Fiorentina takes a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday, and also leads Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12.

