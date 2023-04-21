Enerson to make Indy 500 bid; 2nd day of testing washed out

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — ABEL Motorsports announced Friday had completed an expected deal with to put RC Enerson in a car…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — ABEL Motorsports announced Friday had completed an expected deal with to put RC Enerson in a car for the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

The 26-year-old Enerson becomes the 34th driver entered in the race, a significant mark because it means at least one car will be bumped out of the traditional 33-car field during qualifying. Enerson attempted to qualify for the 2021 race, but fell short.

“It’s going to be a thrill watching RC pilot the No. 50 Chevy around the Speedway and we believe it sets a very positive tone of what’s to come for ABEL Motorsports in the future,” team manager John Brunner said. “As has been speculated, we are evaluating a full-time entry for the 2024 IndyCar season and our group is committed to building the foundation needed for sustainable long-term success in motorsports.”

The Indianapolis Grand Prix is scheduled for May 13. Indianapolis 500 qualifying is scheduled for May 20-21 with the race taking place in its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot.

Cool temperatures and rain prompted Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to cancel Friday’s scheduled six-hour test session on the 2.5-mile oval. A day earlier, 33 completed more than 3,000 laps during more than eight hours of testing. Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden posted the fastest lap Thursday at 227.686 mph (366.245 kph) in a Team Penske Chevrolet.

