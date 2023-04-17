All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|72
|48
|22
|2
|0
|98
|271
|217
|Reading
|72
|41
|25
|5
|1
|88
|262
|215
|Maine
|72
|42
|27
|2
|1
|87
|267
|210
|Adirondack
|72
|32
|29
|9
|2
|75
|237
|243
|Worcester
|72
|34
|34
|4
|0
|72
|227
|242
|Trois-Rivieres
|72
|29
|40
|3
|0
|61
|216
|273
|Norfolk
|72
|21
|46
|2
|3
|47
|203
|318
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|72
|45
|22
|4
|1
|95
|263
|194
|Jacksonville
|71
|44
|22
|3
|2
|93
|230
|203
|Greenville
|71
|39
|23
|8
|1
|87
|240
|210
|Florida
|72
|38
|25
|4
|5
|85
|225
|213
|Atlanta
|72
|35
|30
|6
|1
|77
|226
|240
|Orlando
|72
|30
|33
|8
|1
|69
|219
|260
|Savannah
|72
|28
|34
|9
|1
|66
|207
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|72
|47
|16
|6
|3
|103
|266
|216
|Toledo
|72
|45
|19
|5
|3
|98
|252
|179
|Indy
|72
|43
|24
|5
|0
|91
|245
|208
|Fort Wayne
|72
|34
|31
|4
|3
|75
|267
|274
|Kalamazoo
|72
|29
|37
|5
|1
|64
|178
|226
|Wheeling
|72
|29
|38
|5
|0
|63
|223
|244
|Iowa
|72
|22
|36
|13
|1
|58
|189
|256
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|72
|58
|11
|2
|1
|119
|290
|153
|Allen
|72
|37
|32
|2
|1
|77
|260
|263
|Kansas City
|72
|34
|30
|6
|2
|76
|222
|224
|Utah
|72
|35
|33
|4
|0
|74
|230
|259
|Wichita
|71
|32
|32
|6
|1
|71
|223
|235
|Rapid City
|71
|33
|34
|4
|0
|70
|239
|268
|Tulsa
|72
|22
|41
|8
|1
|53
|203
|279
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Worcester 3
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2
Maine 10, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 2
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
