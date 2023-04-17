COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 72 48 22 2 0 98 271 217
Reading 72 41 25 5 1 88 262 215
Maine 72 42 27 2 1 87 267 210
Adirondack 72 32 29 9 2 75 237 243
Worcester 72 34 34 4 0 72 227 242
Trois-Rivieres 72 29 40 3 0 61 216 273
Norfolk 72 21 46 2 3 47 203 318

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 72 45 22 4 1 95 263 194
Jacksonville 71 44 22 3 2 93 230 203
Greenville 71 39 23 8 1 87 240 210
Florida 72 38 25 4 5 85 225 213
Atlanta 72 35 30 6 1 77 226 240
Orlando 72 30 33 8 1 69 219 260
Savannah 72 28 34 9 1 66 207 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 72 47 16 6 3 103 266 216
Toledo 72 45 19 5 3 98 252 179
Indy 72 43 24 5 0 91 245 208
Fort Wayne 72 34 31 4 3 75 267 274
Kalamazoo 72 29 37 5 1 64 178 226
Wheeling 72 29 38 5 0 63 223 244
Iowa 72 22 36 13 1 58 189 256

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 72 58 11 2 1 119 290 153
Allen 72 37 32 2 1 77 260 263
Kansas City 72 34 30 6 2 76 222 224
Utah 72 35 33 4 0 74 230 259
Wichita 71 32 32 6 1 71 223 235
Rapid City 71 33 34 4 0 70 239 268
Tulsa 72 22 41 8 1 53 203 279

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Maine 10, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

