All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 72 48 22 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 72 48 22 2 0 98 271 217 Reading 72 41 25 5 1 88 262 215 Maine 72 42 27 2 1 87 267 210 Adirondack 72 32 29 9 2 75 237 243 Worcester 72 34 34 4 0 72 227 242 Trois-Rivieres 72 29 40 3 0 61 216 273 Norfolk 72 21 46 2 3 47 203 318

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 72 45 22 4 1 95 263 194 Jacksonville 71 44 22 3 2 93 230 203 Greenville 71 39 23 8 1 87 240 210 Florida 72 38 25 4 5 85 225 213 Atlanta 72 35 30 6 1 77 226 240 Orlando 72 30 33 8 1 69 219 260 Savannah 72 28 34 9 1 66 207 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 72 47 16 6 3 103 266 216 Toledo 72 45 19 5 3 98 252 179 Indy 72 43 24 5 0 91 245 208 Fort Wayne 72 34 31 4 3 75 267 274 Kalamazoo 72 29 37 5 1 64 178 226 Wheeling 72 29 38 5 0 63 223 244 Iowa 72 22 36 13 1 58 189 256

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 72 58 11 2 1 119 290 153 Allen 72 37 32 2 1 77 260 263 Kansas City 72 34 30 6 2 76 222 224 Utah 72 35 33 4 0 74 230 259 Wichita 71 32 32 6 1 71 223 235 Rapid City 71 33 34 4 0 70 239 268 Tulsa 72 22 41 8 1 53 203 279

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 3

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 2

Maine 10, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.