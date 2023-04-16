All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 72 48 22 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 72 48 22 2 0 98 271 217 Reading 72 41 25 5 1 88 262 215 Maine 71 41 27 2 1 85 257 208 Adirondack 71 31 29 9 2 73 233 240 Worcester 71 34 33 4 0 72 224 238 Trois-Rivieres 72 29 40 3 0 61 216 273 Norfolk 71 21 45 2 3 47 201 308

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 72 45 22 4 1 95 263 194 Jacksonville 70 43 22 3 2 91 226 201 Greenville 71 39 23 8 1 87 240 210 Florida 72 38 25 4 5 85 225 213 Atlanta 72 35 30 6 1 77 226 240 Orlando 71 30 32 8 1 69 217 256 Savannah 72 28 34 9 1 66 207 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 72 47 16 6 3 103 266 216 Toledo 71 45 19 4 3 97 250 176 Indy 71 42 24 5 0 89 242 206 Fort Wayne 71 33 31 4 3 73 264 272 Kalamazoo 71 29 37 5 0 63 176 223 Wheeling 72 29 38 5 0 63 223 244 Iowa 72 22 36 13 1 58 189 256

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 72 58 11 2 1 119 290 153 Allen 72 37 32 2 1 77 260 263 Kansas City 72 34 30 6 2 76 222 224 Utah 72 35 33 4 0 74 230 259 Wichita 71 32 32 6 1 71 223 235 Rapid City 71 33 34 4 0 70 239 268 Tulsa 72 22 41 8 1 53 203 279

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Maine 7, Norfolk 2

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 4

Adirondack 5, Worcester 1

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Newfoundland 2

Savannah 6, Orlando 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 4

Allen 5, Wichita 4

Iowa 4, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 7, Rapid City 6

Utah 5, Tulsa 0

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

