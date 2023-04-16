All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|72
|48
|22
|2
|0
|98
|271
|217
|Reading
|72
|41
|25
|5
|1
|88
|262
|215
|Maine
|71
|41
|27
|2
|1
|85
|257
|208
|Adirondack
|71
|31
|29
|9
|2
|73
|233
|240
|Worcester
|71
|34
|33
|4
|0
|72
|224
|238
|Trois-Rivieres
|72
|29
|40
|3
|0
|61
|216
|273
|Norfolk
|71
|21
|45
|2
|3
|47
|201
|308
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|72
|45
|22
|4
|1
|95
|263
|194
|Jacksonville
|70
|43
|22
|3
|2
|91
|226
|201
|Greenville
|71
|39
|23
|8
|1
|87
|240
|210
|Florida
|72
|38
|25
|4
|5
|85
|225
|213
|Atlanta
|72
|35
|30
|6
|1
|77
|226
|240
|Orlando
|71
|30
|32
|8
|1
|69
|217
|256
|Savannah
|72
|28
|34
|9
|1
|66
|207
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|72
|47
|16
|6
|3
|103
|266
|216
|Toledo
|71
|45
|19
|4
|3
|97
|250
|176
|Indy
|71
|42
|24
|5
|0
|89
|242
|206
|Fort Wayne
|71
|33
|31
|4
|3
|73
|264
|272
|Kalamazoo
|71
|29
|37
|5
|0
|63
|176
|223
|Wheeling
|72
|29
|38
|5
|0
|63
|223
|244
|Iowa
|72
|22
|36
|13
|1
|58
|189
|256
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|72
|58
|11
|2
|1
|119
|290
|153
|Allen
|72
|37
|32
|2
|1
|77
|260
|263
|Kansas City
|72
|34
|30
|6
|2
|76
|222
|224
|Utah
|72
|35
|33
|4
|0
|74
|230
|259
|Wichita
|71
|32
|32
|6
|1
|71
|223
|235
|Rapid City
|71
|33
|34
|4
|0
|70
|239
|268
|Tulsa
|72
|22
|41
|8
|1
|53
|203
|279
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Maine 7, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 4
Adirondack 5, Worcester 1
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Reading 6, Newfoundland 2
Savannah 6, Orlando 3
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Indy 6, Fort Wayne 4
Allen 5, Wichita 4
Iowa 4, Wheeling 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2
Idaho 7, Rapid City 6
Utah 5, Tulsa 0
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
