All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|71
|48
|21
|2
|0
|98
|269
|211
|Reading
|71
|40
|25
|5
|1
|86
|256
|213
|Maine
|70
|40
|27
|2
|1
|83
|250
|206
|Worcester
|70
|34
|32
|4
|0
|72
|223
|233
|Adirondack
|70
|30
|29
|9
|2
|71
|228
|239
|Trois-Rivieres
|72
|29
|40
|3
|0
|61
|216
|273
|Norfolk
|70
|21
|44
|2
|3
|47
|199
|301
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|71
|44
|22
|4
|1
|93
|258
|190
|Jacksonville
|69
|43
|22
|3
|1
|90
|222
|196
|Greenville
|71
|39
|23
|8
|1
|87
|240
|210
|Florida
|71
|37
|25
|4
|5
|83
|221
|212
|Atlanta
|71
|35
|29
|6
|1
|77
|225
|236
|Orlando
|70
|30
|31
|8
|1
|69
|214
|250
|Savannah
|71
|27
|34
|9
|1
|64
|201
|255
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|71
|47
|15
|6
|3
|103
|264
|211
|Toledo
|70
|44
|19
|4
|3
|95
|246
|173
|Indy
|70
|41
|24
|5
|0
|87
|236
|202
|Fort Wayne
|70
|33
|30
|4
|3
|73
|260
|266
|Kalamazoo
|70
|29
|36
|5
|0
|63
|173
|219
|Wheeling
|71
|29
|37
|5
|0
|63
|221
|240
|Iowa
|71
|21
|36
|13
|1
|56
|185
|254
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|71
|57
|11
|2
|1
|117
|283
|147
|Allen
|71
|36
|32
|2
|1
|75
|255
|259
|Kansas City
|71
|33
|30
|6
|2
|74
|217
|222
|Utah
|71
|34
|33
|4
|0
|72
|225
|259
|Wichita
|70
|32
|32
|6
|0
|70
|219
|230
|Rapid City
|70
|33
|34
|3
|0
|69
|233
|261
|Tulsa
|71
|22
|40
|8
|1
|53
|203
|274
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 2, Fort Wayne 1
Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1
Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 2
Reading 3, Newfoundland 1
Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 2
Greenville 7, South Carolina 1
Atlanta 3, Florida 1
Iowa 5, Wheeling 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2
Wichita 3, Allen 1
Idaho 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 5, Tulsa 3
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
