All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 71 48 21 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 71 48 21 2 0 98 269 211 Reading 71 40 25 5 1 86 256 213 Maine 70 40 27 2 1 83 250 206 Worcester 70 34 32 4 0 72 223 233 Adirondack 70 30 29 9 2 71 228 239 Trois-Rivieres 72 29 40 3 0 61 216 273 Norfolk 70 21 44 2 3 47 199 301

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 71 44 22 4 1 93 258 190 Jacksonville 69 43 22 3 1 90 222 196 Greenville 71 39 23 8 1 87 240 210 Florida 71 37 25 4 5 83 221 212 Atlanta 71 35 29 6 1 77 225 236 Orlando 70 30 31 8 1 69 214 250 Savannah 71 27 34 9 1 64 201 255

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 71 47 15 6 3 103 264 211 Toledo 70 44 19 4 3 95 246 173 Indy 70 41 24 5 0 87 236 202 Fort Wayne 70 33 30 4 3 73 260 266 Kalamazoo 70 29 36 5 0 63 173 219 Wheeling 71 29 37 5 0 63 221 240 Iowa 71 21 36 13 1 56 185 254

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 71 57 11 2 1 117 283 147 Allen 71 36 32 2 1 75 255 259 Kansas City 71 33 30 6 2 74 217 222 Utah 71 34 33 4 0 72 225 259 Wichita 70 32 32 6 0 70 219 230 Rapid City 70 33 34 3 0 69 233 261 Tulsa 71 22 40 8 1 53 203 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 2, Fort Wayne 1

Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1

Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 2

Reading 3, Newfoundland 1

Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 2

Greenville 7, South Carolina 1

Atlanta 3, Florida 1

Iowa 5, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

Wichita 3, Allen 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Utah 5, Tulsa 3

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

