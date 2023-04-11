All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 70 48 20 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 70 48 20 2 0 98 268 208 Reading 69 39 24 5 1 84 249 205 Maine 69 40 26 2 1 83 248 201 Worcester 70 34 32 4 0 72 223 233 Adirondack 69 30 28 9 2 71 226 234 Trois-Rivieres 70 27 40 3 0 57 206 269 Norfolk 69 20 44 2 3 45 192 297

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 69 43 21 4 1 91 252 183 Jacksonville 67 41 22 3 1 86 215 192 Florida 69 37 23 4 5 83 217 204 Greenville 69 37 23 8 1 83 226 208 Atlanta 70 34 29 6 1 75 222 235 Orlando 69 30 31 7 1 68 213 248 Savannah 69 27 32 9 1 64 200 243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 70 47 14 6 3 103 262 206 Toledo 69 44 18 4 3 95 244 167 Indy 69 40 24 5 0 85 234 201 Fort Wayne 68 33 28 4 3 73 256 259 Wheeling 69 28 36 5 0 61 214 233 Kalamazoo 68 27 36 5 0 59 162 214 Iowa 69 20 35 13 1 54 178 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 69 56 10 2 1 115 278 144 Allen 69 36 30 2 1 75 254 254 Kansas City 69 31 30 6 2 70 210 220 Utah 69 32 33 4 0 68 215 255 Wichita 69 31 32 6 0 68 216 229 Rapid City 68 32 33 3 0 67 230 256 Tulsa 69 22 38 8 1 53 199 264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

