All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|70
|48
|20
|2
|0
|98
|268
|208
|Reading
|69
|39
|24
|5
|1
|84
|249
|205
|Maine
|69
|40
|26
|2
|1
|83
|248
|201
|Worcester
|70
|34
|32
|4
|0
|72
|223
|233
|Adirondack
|69
|30
|28
|9
|2
|71
|226
|234
|Trois-Rivieres
|70
|27
|40
|3
|0
|57
|206
|269
|Norfolk
|69
|20
|44
|2
|3
|45
|192
|297
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|69
|43
|21
|4
|1
|91
|252
|183
|Jacksonville
|67
|41
|22
|3
|1
|86
|215
|192
|Florida
|69
|37
|23
|4
|5
|83
|217
|204
|Greenville
|69
|37
|23
|8
|1
|83
|226
|208
|Atlanta
|70
|34
|29
|6
|1
|75
|222
|235
|Orlando
|69
|30
|31
|7
|1
|68
|213
|248
|Savannah
|69
|27
|32
|9
|1
|64
|200
|243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|70
|47
|14
|6
|3
|103
|262
|206
|Toledo
|69
|44
|18
|4
|3
|95
|244
|167
|Indy
|69
|40
|24
|5
|0
|85
|234
|201
|Fort Wayne
|68
|33
|28
|4
|3
|73
|256
|259
|Wheeling
|69
|28
|36
|5
|0
|61
|214
|233
|Kalamazoo
|68
|27
|36
|5
|0
|59
|162
|214
|Iowa
|69
|20
|35
|13
|1
|54
|178
|247
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|69
|56
|10
|2
|1
|115
|278
|144
|Allen
|69
|36
|30
|2
|1
|75
|254
|254
|Kansas City
|69
|31
|30
|6
|2
|70
|210
|220
|Utah
|69
|32
|33
|4
|0
|68
|215
|255
|Wichita
|69
|31
|32
|6
|0
|68
|216
|229
|Rapid City
|68
|32
|33
|3
|0
|67
|230
|256
|Tulsa
|69
|22
|38
|8
|1
|53
|199
|264
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
