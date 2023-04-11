Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 70 48 20 2 0 98 268 208
Reading 69 39 24 5 1 84 249 205
Maine 69 40 26 2 1 83 248 201
Worcester 70 34 32 4 0 72 223 233
Adirondack 69 30 28 9 2 71 226 234
Trois-Rivieres 70 27 40 3 0 57 206 269
Norfolk 69 20 44 2 3 45 192 297

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 69 43 21 4 1 91 252 183
Jacksonville 67 41 22 3 1 86 215 192
Florida 69 37 23 4 5 83 217 204
Greenville 69 37 23 8 1 83 226 208
Atlanta 70 34 29 6 1 75 222 235
Orlando 69 30 31 7 1 68 213 248
Savannah 69 27 32 9 1 64 200 243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 70 47 14 6 3 103 262 206
Toledo 69 44 18 4 3 95 244 167
Indy 69 40 24 5 0 85 234 201
Fort Wayne 68 33 28 4 3 73 256 259
Wheeling 69 28 36 5 0 61 214 233
Kalamazoo 68 27 36 5 0 59 162 214
Iowa 69 20 35 13 1 54 178 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 69 56 10 2 1 115 278 144
Allen 69 36 30 2 1 75 254 254
Kansas City 69 31 30 6 2 70 210 220
Utah 69 32 33 4 0 68 215 255
Wichita 69 31 32 6 0 68 216 229
Rapid City 68 32 33 3 0 67 230 256
Tulsa 69 22 38 8 1 53 199 264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

