All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 69 47 20 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 69 47 20 2 0 96 259 206 Reading 69 39 24 5 1 84 249 205 Maine 68 39 26 2 1 81 243 198 Worcester 70 34 32 4 0 72 223 233 Adirondack 68 30 27 9 2 71 223 229 Trois-Rivieres 69 27 39 3 0 57 204 260 Norfolk 69 20 44 2 3 45 192 297

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 69 43 21 4 1 91 252 183 Jacksonville 67 41 22 3 1 86 215 192 Florida 69 37 23 4 5 83 217 204 Greenville 69 37 23 8 1 83 226 208 Atlanta 70 34 29 6 1 75 222 235 Orlando 69 30 31 7 1 68 213 248 Savannah 69 27 32 9 1 64 200 243

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 69 46 14 6 3 101 257 203 Toledo 69 44 18 4 3 95 244 167 Indy 68 40 23 5 0 85 231 196 Fort Wayne 68 33 28 4 3 73 256 259 Wheeling 69 28 36 5 0 61 214 233 Kalamazoo 68 27 36 5 0 59 162 214 Iowa 69 20 35 13 1 54 178 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 69 56 10 2 1 115 278 144 Allen 68 35 30 2 1 73 249 252 Kansas City 69 31 30 6 2 70 210 220 Utah 69 32 33 4 0 68 215 255 Wichita 69 31 32 6 0 68 216 229 Rapid City 68 32 33 3 0 67 230 256 Tulsa 68 22 37 8 1 53 197 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Norfolk 5, Reading 1

South Carolina 4, Florida 3

Indy 2, Iowa 1

Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 2

Greenville 5, Orlando 2

Worcester 6, Adirondack 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 4

Allen 5, Savannah 3

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 0

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

