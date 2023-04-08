All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 68 46 20 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 68 46 20 2 0 94 255 205 Reading 68 39 23 5 1 84 248 200 Maine 68 39 26 2 1 81 243 198 Adirondack 67 30 26 9 2 71 221 223 Worcester 69 33 32 4 0 70 217 231 Trois-Rivieres 68 27 38 3 0 57 203 256 Norfolk 68 19 44 2 3 43 187 296

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 68 42 21 4 1 89 248 180 Jacksonville 66 40 22 3 1 84 210 190 Florida 68 37 23 4 4 82 214 200 Greenville 68 36 23 8 1 81 221 206 Atlanta 69 34 28 6 1 75 220 230 Orlando 68 30 30 7 1 68 211 243 Savannah 68 27 31 9 1 64 197 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 68 45 14 6 3 99 252 199 Toledo 69 44 18 4 3 95 244 167 Indy 67 39 23 5 0 83 229 195 Fort Wayne 67 33 27 4 3 73 253 255 Wheeling 68 27 36 5 0 59 210 230 Kalamazoo 67 27 36 4 0 58 158 209 Iowa 68 20 34 13 1 54 177 245

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 68 55 10 2 1 113 275 142 Allen 67 34 30 2 1 71 244 249 Utah 68 32 32 4 0 68 213 252 Kansas City 68 30 30 6 2 68 204 220 Wichita 69 31 32 6 0 68 216 229 Rapid City 68 32 33 3 0 67 230 256 Tulsa 67 22 36 8 1 53 197 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Greenville 7, Orlando 3

Reading 8, Norfolk 4

South Carolina 4, Florida 1

Wheeling 6, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2

Allen 6, Savannah 2

Rapid City 6, Wichita 3

Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2

Idaho 2, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

