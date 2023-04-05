All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 67 45 20 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 67 45 20 2 0 92 250 202 Reading 67 38 23 5 1 82 240 196 Maine 66 38 25 2 1 79 238 192 Worcester 68 33 31 4 0 70 215 227 Adirondack 66 29 26 9 2 69 217 222 Trois-Rivieres 67 27 37 3 0 57 200 251 Norfolk 67 19 43 2 3 43 183 288

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 66 40 21 4 1 85 242 178 Jacksonville 64 39 21 3 1 82 204 183 Florida 66 36 22 4 4 80 209 194 Greenville 66 35 22 8 1 79 213 201 Atlanta 68 34 27 6 1 75 217 226 Orlando 67 30 29 7 1 68 208 236 Savannah 66 26 30 9 1 62 189 227

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 67 45 13 6 3 99 251 195 Toledo 68 43 18 4 3 93 240 166 Indy 67 39 23 5 0 83 229 195 Fort Wayne 66 32 27 4 3 71 248 253 Kalamazoo 66 27 35 4 0 58 156 204 Wheeling 67 26 36 5 0 57 204 228 Iowa 67 20 33 13 1 54 175 239

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 66 53 10 2 1 109 270 139 Allen 65 33 30 1 1 68 233 241 Kansas City 67 30 29 6 2 68 202 216 Utah 66 32 31 3 0 67 210 247 Wichita 67 30 31 6 0 66 210 222 Rapid City 67 31 33 3 0 65 224 253 Tulsa 65 21 35 8 1 51 192 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

