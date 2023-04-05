All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|67
|45
|20
|2
|0
|92
|250
|202
|Reading
|67
|38
|23
|5
|1
|82
|240
|196
|Maine
|66
|38
|25
|2
|1
|79
|238
|192
|Worcester
|68
|33
|31
|4
|0
|70
|215
|227
|Adirondack
|66
|29
|26
|9
|2
|69
|217
|222
|Trois-Rivieres
|67
|27
|37
|3
|0
|57
|200
|251
|Norfolk
|67
|19
|43
|2
|3
|43
|183
|288
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|66
|40
|21
|4
|1
|85
|242
|178
|Jacksonville
|64
|39
|21
|3
|1
|82
|204
|183
|Florida
|66
|36
|22
|4
|4
|80
|209
|194
|Greenville
|66
|35
|22
|8
|1
|79
|213
|201
|Atlanta
|68
|34
|27
|6
|1
|75
|217
|226
|Orlando
|67
|30
|29
|7
|1
|68
|208
|236
|Savannah
|66
|26
|30
|9
|1
|62
|189
|227
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|67
|45
|13
|6
|3
|99
|251
|195
|Toledo
|68
|43
|18
|4
|3
|93
|240
|166
|Indy
|67
|39
|23
|5
|0
|83
|229
|195
|Fort Wayne
|66
|32
|27
|4
|3
|71
|248
|253
|Kalamazoo
|66
|27
|35
|4
|0
|58
|156
|204
|Wheeling
|67
|26
|36
|5
|0
|57
|204
|228
|Iowa
|67
|20
|33
|13
|1
|54
|175
|239
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|66
|53
|10
|2
|1
|109
|270
|139
|Allen
|65
|33
|30
|1
|1
|68
|233
|241
|Kansas City
|67
|30
|29
|6
|2
|68
|202
|216
|Utah
|66
|32
|31
|3
|0
|67
|210
|247
|Wichita
|67
|30
|31
|6
|0
|66
|210
|222
|Rapid City
|67
|31
|33
|3
|0
|65
|224
|253
|Tulsa
|65
|21
|35
|8
|1
|51
|192
|248
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
