ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 2, 2023, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 67 45 20 2 0 92 250 202
Reading 66 38 23 5 0 81 238 193
Maine 65 37 25 2 1 77 233 190
Worcester 68 33 31 4 0 70 215 227
Adirondack 66 29 26 9 2 69 217 222
Trois-Rivieres 66 26 37 3 0 55 197 249
Norfolk 67 19 43 2 3 43 183 288

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 65 39 21 4 1 83 238 177
Jacksonville 64 39 21 3 1 82 204 183
Florida 65 36 21 4 4 80 209 190
Greenville 65 35 21 8 1 79 210 196
Atlanta 67 33 27 6 1 73 213 226
Orlando 67 30 29 7 1 68 208 236
Savannah 65 25 30 9 1 60 184 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 66 44 13 6 3 97 247 192
Toledo 67 43 17 4 3 93 239 162
Indy 66 39 23 4 0 82 227 192
Fort Wayne 65 32 26 4 3 71 244 248
Wheeling 66 26 35 5 0 57 201 224
Kalamazoo 65 26 35 4 0 56 153 202
Iowa 66 19 33 13 1 52 170 235

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 66 53 10 2 1 109 270 139
Allen 65 33 30 1 1 68 233 241
Kansas City 66 30 28 6 2 68 200 213
Utah 66 32 31 3 0 67 210 247
Wichita 67 30 31 6 0 66 210 222
Rapid City 66 30 33 3 0 63 221 251
Tulsa 64 21 34 8 1 51 190 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 1

Tulsa 4, Maine 2

Newfoundland 3, Norfolk 0

Florida 4, Atlanta 3

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Worcester 1

Savannah 2, Greenville 1

Toledo 5, Indy 4

South Carolina 3, Fort Wayne 0

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1

Allen 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 1, Kansas City 0

Utah 5, Wichita 3

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

