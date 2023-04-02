All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 67 45 20 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 67 45 20 2 0 92 250 202 Reading 66 38 23 5 0 81 238 193 Maine 65 37 25 2 1 77 233 190 Worcester 68 33 31 4 0 70 215 227 Adirondack 66 29 26 9 2 69 217 222 Trois-Rivieres 66 26 37 3 0 55 197 249 Norfolk 67 19 43 2 3 43 183 288

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 65 39 21 4 1 83 238 177 Jacksonville 64 39 21 3 1 82 204 183 Florida 65 36 21 4 4 80 209 190 Greenville 65 35 21 8 1 79 210 196 Atlanta 67 33 27 6 1 73 213 226 Orlando 67 30 29 7 1 68 208 236 Savannah 65 25 30 9 1 60 184 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 66 44 13 6 3 97 247 192 Toledo 67 43 17 4 3 93 239 162 Indy 66 39 23 4 0 82 227 192 Fort Wayne 65 32 26 4 3 71 244 248 Wheeling 66 26 35 5 0 57 201 224 Kalamazoo 65 26 35 4 0 56 153 202 Iowa 66 19 33 13 1 52 170 235

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 66 53 10 2 1 109 270 139 Allen 65 33 30 1 1 68 233 241 Kansas City 66 30 28 6 2 68 200 213 Utah 66 32 31 3 0 67 210 247 Wichita 67 30 31 6 0 66 210 222 Rapid City 66 30 33 3 0 63 221 251 Tulsa 64 21 34 8 1 51 190 243

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 1

Tulsa 4, Maine 2

Newfoundland 3, Norfolk 0

Florida 4, Atlanta 3

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Worcester 1

Savannah 2, Greenville 1

Toledo 5, Indy 4

South Carolina 3, Fort Wayne 0

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1

Allen 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 1, Kansas City 0

Utah 5, Wichita 3

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

