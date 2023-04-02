All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|67
|45
|20
|2
|0
|92
|250
|202
|Reading
|66
|38
|23
|5
|0
|81
|238
|193
|Maine
|65
|37
|25
|2
|1
|77
|233
|190
|Worcester
|68
|33
|31
|4
|0
|70
|215
|227
|Adirondack
|66
|29
|26
|9
|2
|69
|217
|222
|Trois-Rivieres
|66
|26
|37
|3
|0
|55
|197
|249
|Norfolk
|67
|19
|43
|2
|3
|43
|183
|288
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|65
|39
|21
|4
|1
|83
|238
|177
|Jacksonville
|64
|39
|21
|3
|1
|82
|204
|183
|Florida
|65
|36
|21
|4
|4
|80
|209
|190
|Greenville
|65
|35
|21
|8
|1
|79
|210
|196
|Atlanta
|67
|33
|27
|6
|1
|73
|213
|226
|Orlando
|67
|30
|29
|7
|1
|68
|208
|236
|Savannah
|65
|25
|30
|9
|1
|60
|184
|224
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|66
|44
|13
|6
|3
|97
|247
|192
|Toledo
|67
|43
|17
|4
|3
|93
|239
|162
|Indy
|66
|39
|23
|4
|0
|82
|227
|192
|Fort Wayne
|65
|32
|26
|4
|3
|71
|244
|248
|Wheeling
|66
|26
|35
|5
|0
|57
|201
|224
|Kalamazoo
|65
|26
|35
|4
|0
|56
|153
|202
|Iowa
|66
|19
|33
|13
|1
|52
|170
|235
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|66
|53
|10
|2
|1
|109
|270
|139
|Allen
|65
|33
|30
|1
|1
|68
|233
|241
|Kansas City
|66
|30
|28
|6
|2
|68
|200
|213
|Utah
|66
|32
|31
|3
|0
|67
|210
|247
|Wichita
|67
|30
|31
|6
|0
|66
|210
|222
|Rapid City
|66
|30
|33
|3
|0
|63
|221
|251
|Tulsa
|64
|21
|34
|8
|1
|51
|190
|243
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 1
Tulsa 4, Maine 2
Newfoundland 3, Norfolk 0
Florida 4, Atlanta 3
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2
Adirondack 3, Worcester 1
Savannah 2, Greenville 1
Toledo 5, Indy 4
South Carolina 3, Fort Wayne 0
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1
Allen 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 1, Kansas City 0
Utah 5, Wichita 3
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Savannah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
