All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|66
|44
|20
|2
|0
|90
|247
|202
|Reading
|65
|38
|22
|5
|0
|81
|237
|190
|Maine
|64
|37
|24
|2
|1
|77
|231
|186
|Worcester
|67
|33
|30
|4
|0
|70
|214
|224
|Adirondack
|65
|28
|26
|9
|2
|67
|214
|221
|Trois-Rivieres
|65
|25
|37
|3
|0
|53
|194
|248
|Norfolk
|66
|19
|42
|2
|3
|43
|183
|285
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|64
|38
|21
|4
|1
|81
|235
|177
|Jacksonville
|63
|38
|21
|3
|1
|80
|201
|181
|Greenville
|64
|35
|20
|8
|1
|79
|209
|194
|Florida
|64
|35
|21
|4
|4
|78
|205
|187
|Atlanta
|66
|33
|26
|6
|1
|73
|210
|222
|Orlando
|66
|30
|28
|7
|1
|68
|206
|233
|Savannah
|64
|24
|30
|9
|1
|58
|182
|223
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|65
|43
|13
|6
|3
|95
|242
|191
|Toledo
|66
|42
|17
|4
|3
|91
|234
|158
|Indy
|65
|39
|22
|4
|0
|82
|223
|187
|Fort Wayne
|64
|32
|25
|4
|3
|71
|244
|245
|Wheeling
|65
|26
|34
|5
|0
|57
|200
|219
|Kalamazoo
|64
|26
|34
|4
|0
|56
|152
|198
|Iowa
|65
|18
|33
|13
|1
|50
|166
|234
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|65
|52
|10
|2
|1
|107
|269
|139
|Kansas City
|65
|30
|27
|6
|2
|68
|200
|212
|Allen
|64
|32
|30
|1
|1
|66
|229
|238
|Wichita
|66
|30
|30
|6
|0
|66
|207
|217
|Utah
|65
|31
|31
|3
|0
|65
|205
|244
|Rapid City
|65
|30
|33
|2
|0
|62
|218
|247
|Tulsa
|63
|20
|34
|8
|1
|49
|186
|241
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Indy 3, Wheeling 1
Jacksonville 1, Orlando 0
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Reading 6, Trois-Rivieres 2
Florida 2, Greenville 1
Norfolk 4, Newfoundland 0
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4
Iowa 3, Toledo 1
Maine 4, Tulsa 3
Savannah 4, Atlanta 3
South Carolina 11, Cincinnati 0
Allen 4, Rapid City 3
Kansas City 3, Idaho 2
Utah 6, Wichita 3
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Maine, 6 p.m.
Newfoundland at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.