All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 66 44 20 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 66 44 20 2 0 90 247 202 Reading 65 38 22 5 0 81 237 190 Maine 64 37 24 2 1 77 231 186 Worcester 67 33 30 4 0 70 214 224 Adirondack 65 28 26 9 2 67 214 221 Trois-Rivieres 65 25 37 3 0 53 194 248 Norfolk 66 19 42 2 3 43 183 285

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 64 38 21 4 1 81 235 177 Jacksonville 63 38 21 3 1 80 201 181 Greenville 64 35 20 8 1 79 209 194 Florida 64 35 21 4 4 78 205 187 Atlanta 66 33 26 6 1 73 210 222 Orlando 66 30 28 7 1 68 206 233 Savannah 64 24 30 9 1 58 182 223

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 65 43 13 6 3 95 242 191 Toledo 66 42 17 4 3 91 234 158 Indy 65 39 22 4 0 82 223 187 Fort Wayne 64 32 25 4 3 71 244 245 Wheeling 65 26 34 5 0 57 200 219 Kalamazoo 64 26 34 4 0 56 152 198 Iowa 65 18 33 13 1 50 166 234

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 65 52 10 2 1 107 269 139 Kansas City 65 30 27 6 2 68 200 212 Allen 64 32 30 1 1 66 229 238 Wichita 66 30 30 6 0 66 207 217 Utah 65 31 31 3 0 65 205 244 Rapid City 65 30 33 2 0 62 218 247 Tulsa 63 20 34 8 1 49 186 241

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 3, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville 1, Orlando 0

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Reading 6, Trois-Rivieres 2

Florida 2, Greenville 1

Norfolk 4, Newfoundland 0

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Iowa 3, Toledo 1

Maine 4, Tulsa 3

Savannah 4, Atlanta 3

South Carolina 11, Cincinnati 0

Allen 4, Rapid City 3

Kansas City 3, Idaho 2

Utah 6, Wichita 3

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

