Duke, Choinière lead Montreal over Sporting KC 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière scored first-half goals to lead CF Montreal to a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Duke gave Montreal (3-6-0) a 1-0 lead, using assists from Choinière and Sean Rea to score in the 35th minute.

Choinière added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time — with assists from Aaron Herrera and Rea — to put Montreal up 2-0 at halftime.

Sporting KC (0-7-3) had advantages of 13-10 in shots and 6-4 in shots on goal.

Jonathan Sirois had six saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Tim Melia finished with two saves for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC was hosting Montreal for the first time since 2019 when it set a club record for goals in a 7-1 victory.

SKC has scored just three goals this season, the fewest in league history through 10 matches. SKC also became the first team with as many red cards as goals through 10 matches.

Montreal returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

