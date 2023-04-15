Dortmund wastes great chance to move level with Bayern

BERLIN (AP) — Neither Borussia Dortmund nor Bayern Munich could seize their opportunity on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund conceded three late…

BERLIN (AP) — Neither Borussia Dortmund nor Bayern Munich could seize their opportunity on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals against 10-man Stuttgart and squandered the chance to capitalize on Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Gio Reyna temporarily fired Dortmund level on points with Bayern at the top of the table when he scored in injury time, but there was still time for Silas Katompa Mvumpa to score Stuttgart’s even later equalizer for 3-3, leaving Dortmund two points behind Bayern with six rounds remaining.

Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramarić struck what seemed a decisive blow in the title race with a free kick that canceled Benjamin Pavard’s opening goal for Bayern, but Dortmund failed to make the most of its two-goal lead against Stuttgart that had a player less for the whole second half.

