Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks after Freeman’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-4) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -136, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Arizona had a 74-88 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks batted .230 as a team in the 2022 season with a .689 OPS.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 54-27 record in road games last season. The Dodgers batted .256 as a team in the 2022 season with a .774 OPS.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 7-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

