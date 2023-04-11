Dodgers play the Giants with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-5) San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May…

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-5)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0); Giants: Alex Wood (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -156, Giants +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 4.3.

Los Angeles went 111-51 overall and 54-27 in road games last season. The Dodgers scored 5.2 runs per game in the 2022 season while giving up 3.2.

INJURIES: Giants: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

