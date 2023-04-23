Dodgers play the Cubs after Outman’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-8, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-8, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-1, .75 ERA, .92 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -141, Cubs +120

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs after James Outman had four hits against the Cubs on Saturday.

Chicago has a 6-6 record at home and a 12-8 record overall. The Cubs have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .354.

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record on the road and an 11-11 record overall. The Dodgers have a 5-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has four doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 14-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10-for-30 with seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .278 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.