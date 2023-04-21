Dodgers face the Cubs leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-7, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-7, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-1, 1.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -168, Cubs +143

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has an 11-7 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Cubs have a 9-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 4-4 record on the road and a 10-10 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 36 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has three doubles and four home runs while hitting .290 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-40 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .308 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 11-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Michael Grove: day-to-day (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (side), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

