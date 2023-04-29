Dodgers face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (10-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13, second in the NL West) Los…

St. Louis Cardinals (10-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.32 ERA, .87 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -149, Cardinals +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles is 13-13 overall and 7-6 in home games. The Dodgers have gone 6-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis is 5-9 in road games and 10-16 overall. The Cardinals have an 8-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has 11 home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .254 for the Dodgers. James Outman is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .302 batting average, and has eight doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 14 RBI. Willson Contreras is 13-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (back), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

