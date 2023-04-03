Diamondbacks visit the Padres to start 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) vs. San Diego Padres (2-2) San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0);…

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) vs. San Diego Padres (2-2)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Padres: Ryan Weathers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -140, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres start a two-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

San Diego went 89-73 overall and 44-37 in home games last season. The Padres scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged 7.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .230 and slugging .385.

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.