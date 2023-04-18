Diamondbacks play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-10, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-10, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -169, Diamondbacks +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis has a 4-7 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Cardinals are 2-8 in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona is 10-7 overall and 5-5 in road games. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.38.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has three doubles and two home runs for the Cardinals. Arenado is 12-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas has six doubles and six RBI for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 11-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

