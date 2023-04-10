Diamondbacks host the Brewers in first of 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4) Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zac…

Milwaukee Brewers (7-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-4)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Brewers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road last season. The Brewers slugged .408 with a .723 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

