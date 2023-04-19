Diamondbacks aim to keep win streak alive against the Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-11, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-11, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cardinals: Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -187, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 4-8 at home and 7-11 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .268.

Arizona has an 11-7 record overall and a 6-5 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have an 8-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with four home runs while slugging .611. Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas has six doubles and seven RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (shin), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.