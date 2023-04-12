Daichi Kamada set to leave Frankfurt at end of season

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract expires at the…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract expires at the end of the season, the German club said Wednesday.

Kamada has been with Frankfurt since 2017 and was part of the team which won the Europa League last season, scoring in the penalty shootout against Rangers following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

“We would have liked Daichi to remain at Eintracht, but that didn’t align with the player’s interests. We thank him for his commitment to Eintracht and wish him all the best for the future,” Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said.

Kamada has scored 13 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season for Frankfurt, including goals in three consecutive Champions League group stage games which helped Frankfurt qualify for the knockout stages before losing to Napoli in the round of 16.

Kamada has played 28 times for Japan, including all four of his country’s games at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.