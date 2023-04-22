Cubs play the Dodgers after Hoerner’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-7, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-7, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 3.00 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -137, Cubs +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Nico Hoerner had four hits on Friday in a 13-0 win over the Dodgers.

Chicago has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-5 record at home. The Cubs have a 12-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 10-11 overall and 4-5 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 7-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoerner has five doubles, a home run and nine RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has eight home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .308 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (side), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.