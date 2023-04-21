Cubs’ Smyly loses bid for perfect game on Peralta’s dribbler

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly’s bid for a perfect game for the Chicago Cubs was stopped by David Peralta’s infield…

Peralta’s hit dribbled up the third base line. Smyly and Yan Gomes each went for the ball, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked up the ball.

Smyly was checked on by manager David Ross and an athletic trainer, but the pitcher stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman, then was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada.

Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he walked off the mound at Wrigley Field.

There have been 23 perfect games, including Don Larsen’s in the World Series. Seattle’s Félix Hernández pitched the last in 2012.

Smyly struck out 10 in his fourth start of the year. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes.

Chicago has a 13-0 lead. The Cubs lost 6-2 to Los Angeles in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday night.

Smyly went 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for Chicago last season.

