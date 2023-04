CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

All Times EDT PRELIMINARY ROUNDS At Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FIRST ROUND Winners advance Friday June 16 Trinidad and Tobago vs.…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT PRELIMINARY ROUNDS At Fort Lauderdale, Fla. FIRST ROUND Winners advance Friday June 16

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guadeloupe. 4:30 p.m.

Martinique vs. St. Lucia, 7 p.m.

Curaçao vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

French Guiana vs. Sint Maarten, 4:30 p.m.

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m.

Grenada vs. Guyana, 9 p.m.

SECOND ROUND Winners qualify Tuesday, June 20

Preliminary 7 — Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe winner vs. Grenada-French Guiana winner, 4:30 p.m.

Preliminary 8 — Martinique-St. Lucia winner vs. Suriname-Puerto Rico winner, 7 p.m.

Preliminary 9 — Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis winner vs. Guyana-Sint Maarten winner, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND Top two nations in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Preliminary 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, June 24 At Chicago

United States vs. Jamaica, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Nicaragua vs. Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28 At St. Louis

Jamaica vs. Nicaragua, 7:30 p.m.

Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 At Charlotte, N.C.

United States vs. Nicaragua, 7 p.m.

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Jamaica vs. Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner, 7 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sunday, June 25 At Houston (NRG)

Haiti vs. Qatar, 6 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 At Glendale, Ariz.

Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m.

Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

At Charlotte, N.C.

Honduras vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Mexico vs. Qatar, 9 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Preliminary 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monday, June 26 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

El Salvador vs. Martinique-St. Lucia_Suriname-Puerto Rico winner, 6:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30 At Harrison, N.J.

Martinique-St. Lucia_Suriname-Puerto Rico winner vs. Panama, 6:30 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 At Harrison, N.J.

Costa Rica vs. Martinique-St. Lucia_Suriname-Puerto Rico winner, 8:30 p.m.

At Houston (Shell Energy)

Panama vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Preliminary 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tuesday, June 27 At Toronto

Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe_Grenada-French Guiana winner, 7 p.m.

At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Guatemala vs. Cuba, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 At Houston (Shell Energy)

Cuba vs. Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe_Grenada-French Guiana winner, 7:30 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 At Harrison, N.J.

Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe_Grenada-French Guiana winner vs. Guatemala, 6:30 p.m.

At Houston

Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Saturday, July 8 At Arlington, Texas

Group C winner vs. Group B second place, 7 p.m.

Group B winner vs. Group C second place, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 At Cincinnati

Group D winner vs. Group A second place, 5 p.m.

Group A winner vs. Group D second place, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, July 12 At Las Vegas or San Diego

Group C winner-Group B second place winner vs. Group A winner-Group D second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

At Las Vegas or San Diego

Group D winner-Group A second place winner vs. Group B winner-Group C second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 16 At Inglewood, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.