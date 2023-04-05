College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, March 18
At Ocean Center
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Indiana St. 67, SC-Upstate 62
S. Utah 72, North Alabama 50
San Jose St. 77, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 52
Charlotte 65, W. Carolina 56
Sunday, March 19
E. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 75, OT
Rice 84, Duquesne 78
Radford 72, Tarleton State Texans 70, OT
Milwaukee 87, Stetson 83, OT
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 20
E. Kentucky 89, Indiana St. 88, OT
S. Utah 81, Rice 79
Radford 67, San Jose St. 57
Charlotte 76, Milwaukee 65
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 21
E. Kentucky 108, S. Utah 106, 2OT
Charlotte 63, Radford 56
Championship
Wednesday, March 22
Charlotte 71, E. Kentucky 68
