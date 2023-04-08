Cody Ware won’t drive at Bristol due to personal matter

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Driver Cody Ware won’t run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend so he can focus on…

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Driver Cody Ware won’t run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend so he can focus on a personal matter, according to a statement from Rick Ware Racing on Saturday.

The team asked for privacy for the Ware family. Cody Ware, 27, is the son of owner Rick Ware.

The team statement said veteran driver Matt Crafton will take over for Ware in the No. 51 car during Bristol’s dirt-racing weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series runs there Sunday night.

Cody Ware’s best finish this season was 14th at the Daytona 500 two months ago. He finished 34th at Richmond a week ago.

