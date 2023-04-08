EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Cody Ware won't drive…

Cody Ware won’t drive at Bristol due to personal matter

The Associated Press

April 8, 2023, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Driver Cody Ware won’t run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend so he can focus on a personal matter, according to a statement from Rick Ware Racing on Saturday.

The team asked for privacy for the Ware family. Cody Ware, 27, is the son of owner Rick Ware.

The team statement said veteran driver Matt Crafton will take over for Ware in the No. 51 car during Bristol’s dirt-racing weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series runs there Sunday night.

Cody Ware’s best finish this season was 14th at the Daytona 500 two months ago. He finished 34th at Richmond a week ago.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up