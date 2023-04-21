Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard to miss 2nd straight playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a second straight playoff game.

Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

With Leonard watching from the bench, Norman Powell scored 42 points and Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 12 assists in a five-point loss on Thursday night.

Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL.

He was averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

With Game 5 on Tuesday, it’s possible Leonard could return in Phoenix after having a week’s rest.

