Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Results

|Sunday
|zMax Dragway
|Concord, N.C.
|Final Finish Order
TOP FUEL 1. Austin Prock; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Pat Dakin; 6. Doug Foley; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Clay Millican; 11.
Doug Kalitta; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Jacob McNeal; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Dan Mercier.
|FUNNY CAR
1. Robert Hight; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. John Force; 5. Mike McIntire; 6. Chad Green; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. John Smith; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Blake Alexander.
|PRO STOCK
1. Deric Kramer; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 13. Camrie Caruso; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. David Cuadra.
|PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Kelly Clontz; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Hector Arana Jr; 8. Jerry Savoie; 9. Ron Tornow; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Marcus Hylton; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. John Hall; 16. Angie Smith.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Austin Prock, 3.684 seconds, 330.88 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.708 seconds, 329.99 mph and Josh Hart, 3.756 seconds, 327.82 mph and Steve Torrence, foul;
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.888, 328.30 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.872, 333.41 and Ron Capps, Supra, 3.923, 331.85 and John Force, Camaro, 3.924, 329.26;
|Pro Stock
Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.555, 208.88 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.581, 208.81 and Matt Hartford, Camaro, 9.252, 101.74 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, foul;
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.710, 202.00 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.780, 199.61 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.784, 199.37 and Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.54;
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Mike Coughlin, 5.302, 275.67 def. Tony Stewart, 5.260, 272.61 and Julie Nataas, 5.269, 276.35 and Cody Krohn, 5.283, 274.00;
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.453, 267.96 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.467, 265.53 and Brian Gawlik, Camaro, 5.624, 258.32 and Matt Gill, Camaro, DQ;
|Pro Modified
Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.747, 243.37 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 7.135, 153.95 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 12.464, 68.81 and Jason Lee, Camaro, foul;
|Factory Stock Showdown
Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 8.059, 176.95 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.701, 178.26 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.312, 151.60 and Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, DQ;
|Competition Eliminator
David Eaton, Bantam, 9.392, 89.68 def. Jared Kimbrough, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Stock
Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.171, 145.16 def. Tyler Caheely, Chevy S-10, 9.164, 145.03.
|Stock Eliminator
Barry Parker, Chevy Camaro, 10.281, 116.66 def. Steve Foley, Camaro, 9.980, 133.32.
|Super Comp
John Labbous Jr., Dragster, 8.920, 172.98 def. Nichole Stephenson, Dragster, 8.927, 174.46.
|Super Gas
Sherman Adcock, Chevy Corvette, 23.586, 40.70 def. Rusty Cook, Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
Brandon Miller, Chevy S-10, 8.154, 114.94 def. Michael Scott, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Dragster
Scott Neal, Dragster, 7.200, 183.79 def. Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.143, 218.23.
|Final Round-by-Round Results
|TOP FUEL
|ROUND ONE
Josh Hart, 3.702, 326.79 and Steve Torrence, 3.697, 329.50 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.753, 320.66 and Dan Mercier, broke; Leah Pruett, 3.702, 331.77 and Pat Dakin, 3.757, 325.06 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.799, 134.93 and Shawn Langdon, 6.932, 97.67; Brittany Force, 3.694, 334.82 and Doug Foley, 3.779, 296.76 def. Clay Millican, 5.268, 131.79 and Antron Brown, 6.346, 103.86; Austin Prock, 3.686, 331.53 and Justin Ashley, 5.820, 115.89 def. Mike Salinas, 5.853, 117.82 and Jacob McNeal, 4.607, 169.15;
|SEMIFINALS
Hart, 3.706, 330.55 and Torrence, 3.705, 329.75 def. Foley, DQ and Force, 7.420, 83.94; Prock, 3.715, 328.78 and Pruett, 3.753, 326.40 def. Dakin, 3.774, 325.30 and Ashley, 4.224, 200.68;
|FINAL
Prock, 3.684, 330.88 def. Pruett, 3.708, 329.99, Hart, 3.756, 327.82 and Torrence, foul.
|FUNNY CAR
|ROUND ONE
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.854, 332.51 and Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.951, 319.98 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.343, 293.73 and Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.469, 278.86; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.885, 335.57 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.891, 321.35 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.276, 170.86 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 7.659, 83.80; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.892, 327.35 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 5.846, 128.79 def. John Smith, Charger, DQ and Blake Alexander, Mustang, DQ; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.926, 329.10 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 3.940, 321.35 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.155, 307.30 and J.R. Todd, Supra, 5.530, 134.23; SEMIFINALSHight, 3.875, 331.28 and Force, 3.967, 326.32 def. McIntire, 3.941, 309.70 and Pedregon, 9.796, 87.59; Capps, 3.881, 335.15 and DeJoria, 3.883, 333.58 def. Green, 4.228, 235.27 and Tasca III, 5.302, 165.54;
|FINAL
Hight, 3.888, 328.30 def. DeJoria, 3.872, 333.41, Capps, 3.923, 331.85 and Force, 3.924, 329.26.
|PRO STOCK
|ROUND ONE
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.589, 207.85 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.600, 207.85 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.598, 208.59 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.621, 207.11; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.586, 206.86 and Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.609, 206.95 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 208.17 and Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.613, 208.46; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.604, 208.49 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.629, 207.53 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.622, 209.07 and Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.590, 209.17; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.593, 208.91 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.592, 208.81 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.711, 207.30 and David Cuadra, Mustang, broke;
|SEMIFINALS
Kramer, 6.558, 208.23 and Hartford, 6.594, 208.07 def. Anderson, 6.560, 208.78 and Stanfield, 17.847, 48.51; Cuadra Jr., 6.569, 208.88 and Glenn, 6.580, 207.62 def. J. Tucker, 6.600, 207.37 and Koretsky, 6.621, 207.98;
|FINAL
Kramer, 6.555, 208.88 def. Glenn, 6.581, 208.81, Hartford, 9.252, 101.74 and Cuadra Jr., foul.
|PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
|ROUND ONE
Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.862, 197.88 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.894, 195.34 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki TL, 6.982, 193.63 and Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.875, 193.96; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.840, 197.31 and Steve Johnson, TL, 6.840, 197.39 def. Jianna Evaristo, broke and John Hall, Buell, DQ; Eddie Krawiec, Hayabusa, 6.822, 200.02 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.914, 199.55 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.964, 194.97 and Angie Smith, EBR, broke; Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.754, 201.13 and Kelly Clontz, TL, 6.874, 196.04 def. Marcus Hylton, Buell, 8.973, 101.82 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.832, 198.15;
|SEMIFINALS
Krawiec, 6.784, 199.73 and Johnson, 6.806, 198.00 def. Gladstone, 6.861, 194.18 and Arana Jr, 6.872, 197.97; Herrera, 6.857, 170.02 and M. Smith, 6.916, 194.60 def. Clontz, 6.858, 195.39 and Savoie, 6.956, 191.78;
|FINAL
Herrera, 6.710, 202.00 def. M. Smith, 6.780, 199.61, Savoie, 6.784, 199.37 and Johnson, 6.810, 197.54.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 404; 2. Justin Ashley, 369; 3. Leah Pruett, 351; 4. Austin Prock, 349; 5. Brittany Force, 348; 6. (tie) Antron Brown, 307; Mike Salinas, 307; 8. Shawn Langdon, 262; 9. Josh Hart, 250; 10. Doug Kalitta, 234.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 433; 2. Alexis DeJoria, 375; 3. Robert Hight, 364; 4. Ron Capps, 361; 5. Chad Green, 304; 6. Bob Tasca III, 300; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 265; 8. John Force, 260; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 247; 10. Blake Alexander, 205.
|Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 460; 2. Matt Hartford, 379; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 341; 4. Deric Kramer, 306; 5. Camrie Caruso, 296; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 285; 7. Greg Anderson, 258; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 255; 9. Bo Butner, 248; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 238.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, 255; 2. Matt Smith, 153; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 135; 4. Angie Smith, 126; 5. Steve Johnson, 122; 6. Chase Van Sant, 117; 7. Joey Gladstone, 107; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 106; 9. Hector Arana Jr, 87; 10. Ryan Oehler, 85.
