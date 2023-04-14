Cincinnati brings shutout streak into matchup with Saint Louis City SC

FC Cincinnati (5-0-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (5-2-0, second in the Western Conference) Old…

FC Cincinnati (5-0-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (5-2-0, second in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis +136, FC Cincinnati +187, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati comes into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after putting together three straight shutout wins.

Saint Louis is 2-1-0 at home. Saint Louis is eighth in the Western Conference giving up eight goals.

Cincinnati is 1-0-2 in road games. Cincinnati has a 5-0 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Jared Stroud has two goals.

Sergio Santos has scored two goals for Cincinnati. Junior Moreno has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Saint Louis: Averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

