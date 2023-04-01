Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Cubs: Justin…

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -124, Cubs +105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago had a 74-88 record overall and a 37-44 record in home games last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.01 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The Brewers pitching staff had a collective 3.85 ERA last season while averaging 9.5 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

