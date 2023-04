Champions League Glance

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 14 AC Milan (Italy) 1, Tottenham (England) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (France) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 1 Wednesday, Feb. 15 Club Brugge (Belgium) 0, Benfica (Portugal) 2 Dortmund (Germany) 1, Chelsea (England) 0 Tuesday, Feb. 21 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2 Liverpool (England) 2, Real Madrid (Spain) 5 Wednesday, Feb. 22 Inter Milan (Italy) 1, Porto (Portugal) 0 Leipzig (Germany) 1, Manchester City (England) 1 Second leg Tuesday, March 7 Benfica (Portugal) 5, Club Brugge (Belgium) 1, Benifica advanced 7-1 on aggregate. Chelsea (England) 2, Dortmund (Germany) 0, Chelsea advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Wednesday, March 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) 2, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 0, Bayern Munich advanced 3-0 on aggregate. Tottenham (England) 0, AC Milan (Italy) 0, AC Milan advanced 1-0 on aggregate. Tuesday, March 14 Manchester City (England) 7, Leipzig (Germany) 0, Manchester City advanced 8-1 on aggregate. Porto (Portugal) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan advanced 1-0 on agregate. Wednesday, March 15 Napoli (Italy) 3, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) 0, Napoli advanced 5-0 on agregate. Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Liverpool (England) 0, Real Madrid advanced 6-2 on agregate ___ QUARTERFINALS First leg Tuesday, April 11 Benfica (Portugal) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2 Manchester City 3, Bayern Munich (Germany) 0 Wednesday, April 12 AC Milan (Italy) vs. Napoli (Italy) 3 p.m. Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m. Second leg Tuesday, April 18 Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m. Napoli (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m. Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 3 p.m. ___ SEMIFINALS First leg Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10 AC Milan-Napoli winner vs. Benfica-Inter Milan winner, 3 p.m. Real Madrid-Chelsea winner vs. Manchester City-Bayern Munich winner, 3 p.m. Second leg Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17 Benfica-Inter Milan winner vs. AC Milan-Napoli winner, 3 p.m. Manchester City-Bayern Munich winner vs. Real Madrid-Chelsea winner, 3 p.m. ___ CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday, June 10 At Istanbul Semifinal winners Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.