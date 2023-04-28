Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (10-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13, second in the NL West) Los…

St. Louis Cardinals (10-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (2-1, 3.07 ERA, .92 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -142, Cardinals +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 6-6 record at home and a 13-13 record overall. The Dodgers have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 5-8 on the road and 10-16 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has seven doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-29 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .278 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-34 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

