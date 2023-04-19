Bucks rout Heat without injured Antetokounmpo to tie series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to rout the Miami Heat 138-122 on Wednesday night, tying the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

The Bucks went 25 of 49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton, who didn’t even play in Game 1, added a playoff career-high 22 points while going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo remained out for Milwaukee after leaving the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss early in the second quarter with a bruised lower back.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for the Heat.

Game 3 is Saturday in Miami.

GRIZZLIES 103, LAKERS 93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds and Memphis overcame Ja Morant’s absence to beat Los Angeles in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference series.

No. 2 seed Memphis sat Morant after he tested the right hand he originally hurt April 7 in a win at Milwaukee and aggravated driving to the basket in the opening loss to the Lakers. He had more exams on the hand before being declared inactive and watched from the bench with his hand bandaged.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Los Angeles.

