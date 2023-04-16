Bucks’ Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket on…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket on Sunday and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami’s Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2 1/2 minutes later.

After getting removed from the game, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room. He returned with 9:56 left in the second quarter but exited again with 8:33 left in the half.

Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.